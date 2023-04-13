Birthdays
Health officials help with tough decisions about end-of-life care

Carilion offers experts to discuss having difficult conversations
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Healthcare Decisions Day is this Sunday and Carilion Clinic hosted a virtual event with local hospice experts Thursday morning on how to have the difficult conversations surrounding end-of-life care with your family.

Local experts offered the public advice and resources when making those tough decisions - while also valuing the wishes of your loved one.

They say it’s important to not think of hospice as dying - but instead, about living.

They also stress the importance of having a plan so everyone knows your wishes, and then translate that plan of care into a legal document to ensure your wishes are met.

Lisa Sprinkel, Vice President of Carilion Clinic Home Care & Hospice, says, “What we can control is informing not only ourselves but others about what matters most to us. And letting those important goals and wishes drive the way we want our end of life plan of care to look.”

Sprinkel says hospice does not hasten death - instead it specializes in respectful care. She also says having a plan is a gift you can give to your family.

