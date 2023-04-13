Man who committed robbery as teen sentenced to prison

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a robbery committed when he was 17.

18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty was sentenced April 13, 2023 for Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor. He was convicted on those charges by a jury in December 2022; he also pleaded guilty to a related charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Non-Violent Felon.

The robbery took place in February 16, 2022 on Bedford Avenue in Lynchburg. The victim of the robbery had been contacted over social media by a stranger who claimed to know her cousin, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. The stranger asked for a ride and offered to pay the victim gas money.

The victim was directed to meet him on Bedford Avenue in front of the Arc of Central Virginia. When she arrived, she was met by Keyon Petty, Jordan Banks and a third male. All three pulled guns, and Petty stole things from her car, according to Harrison.

Sentencing took place after Lynchburg Circuit Court heard evidence of Petty’s criminal street gang involvement, provided by a member of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. The court also found Petty is a member of the Eight Tray Gangsta Crips, a criminal street gang,m according to Harrison.

Petty was further order to exhibit good behavior for 30 years upon his release and submit to 36 months of supervised probation, as well as have no affiliation with a criminal street gang.

