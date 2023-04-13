Monthly REVIVE trainings set for Alleghany Highlands

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are gripped by the opioid crisis. In the Alleghany Highlands, one group is hosting monthly REVIVE! trainings, where people can learn how to use Narcan and reverse overdoses.

REVIVE! is the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education program for Virginia. It provides training on how to recognize and respond to an overdose using naloxone.

There are two types of training available:

Lay Rescue trainings are between an hour and an hour and a half long. It covers understanding opioids, how overdoses happen, risk factors, and administering Narcan in an emergency

Lay Rescue Training For Trainers: prepares people to become REVIVE! instructors and is 3 hours long.

Alleghany Highlands Community Services hosts monthly REVIVE! workshops. They happen the first Monday of each month at the AHCS Annex in Covington. Trainings take place at 11:30AM.

Officials stress it is important for everyone to learn how to administer Narcan because overdoses can happen at any time.

Narcan was recently approved by the FDA to be over-the-counter, and will be available on shelves soon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.