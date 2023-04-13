Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Pet Talk: Have you considered your pets dental health?

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Dental health is important for your pets. What can you do to reduce visits to the veterinarian for teeth cleaning?

We spoke to Suzanne Creswell with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Pets And Their Dental Care
Pets And Their Dental Care
Easter Treats And Plants And Pet Safety
Easter Treats And Plants And Pet Safety
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Why do shelters ask so many questions when you are adopting?
Meet Luanne
Pet Stories: Meet Luanne