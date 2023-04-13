Plans to build new Eureka Park Recreation Center change

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The plans for the Eureka Park Redevelopment project have shifted. Roanoke’s Eureka Park Recreation Center will now be renovated instead of replaced.

Officials are focusing on renovating the existing center, instead of building a completely new facility.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark says this will help them stick to their budget due to expensive construction costs.

They also canceled a planned second gym - instead, they are focusing on improving what’s already there.

“Upgrade all the systems in there. So, your H-factor plumbing, your electrical, improve the gym, renovate the existing rec center portion of it,” explained Clark. “Then build some newer amenities that make it more of a modern facility that will address the recreational wants and needs of our community.”

Clark says they plan to add windows and bring in more natural light. In addition, they hope to build a multi-purpose room.

Officials say they are working on schematic designs to present to the community in the coming months.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2024.

