Salem Spring Holiday Market is Saturday
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spring Holiday Market is set for Saturday, April 15 at the Salem Civic Center.
Co-owners Bonnie Ferguson and Jeanie Davis appeared on 7@four to chat about it.
The event is free and scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of merchandise from artwork to homemade candy, jewelry, handcrafted soaps and wreaths.
Customers are asked to take canned food to donate to the Roanoke County-Salem Food Pantry.
Reminder: Salem Civic Center Center has a Clear Bag Policy.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.