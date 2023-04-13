Salem Spring Holiday Market is Saturday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spring Holiday Market is set for Saturday, April 15 at the Salem Civic Center.

Co-owners Bonnie Ferguson and Jeanie Davis appeared on 7@four to chat about it.

The event is free and scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of merchandise from artwork to homemade candy, jewelry, handcrafted soaps and wreaths.

Customers are asked to take canned food to donate to the Roanoke County-Salem Food Pantry.

Reminder: Salem Civic Center Center has a Clear Bag Policy.

