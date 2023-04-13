Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Salem Spring Holiday Market is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spring Holiday Market is set for Saturday, April 15 at the Salem Civic Center.

Co-owners Bonnie Ferguson and Jeanie Davis appeared on 7@four to chat about it.

The event is free and scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of merchandise from artwork to homemade candy, jewelry, handcrafted soaps and wreaths.

Customers are asked to take canned food to donate to the Roanoke County-Salem Food Pantry.

Reminder: Salem Civic Center Center has a Clear Bag Policy.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke

Latest News

Discovering History In Downtown Bristol
Discovering History In Downtown Bristol
William Lee Nichols mugshot
Standoff on 16th Street SE in Roanoke
Actor From Boones Mill Joins Cast Of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor From Boones Mill Joins Cast Of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Arrest graphic
Man who committed robbery as teen sentenced to prison
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia