Sen. Kaine visits Volvo

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) learned about Volvo’s fleet of electric trucks during a visit April 13.

He visited the Dublin plant and even took a truck for a test drive.

While on site, Kaine said he learned about how electric trucks operate and how they compare to traditional diesel trucks.

He says he will take some of the needs of these truck drivers back to Washington.

“If we’re pushing toward zero emissions, and we’re pushing to do more and more of our vehicles like this, then we have to build out a nationwide network of charging stations and not just charging stations for passenger vehicles; there have to be charging stations for light duty trucks, but also for heavy duty trucks,” Kaine said.

Kaine says there is funding available through the infrastructure bill to make more charging stations happen.

