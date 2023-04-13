Southwest Virginia Actor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When Season Five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuts, you may marvel at one of the newest cast members. He’s from Southwest Virginia. Franklin County native Josh Grisetti landed a role in the new season.

“My agent sent me a casting breakdown and said ‘Are you interested in this?’ I said ‘Of course. It’s the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” said Grisetti while talking with WDBJ7 from his home in California.

“To be honest, I had audtioned for Maisel for years. I had auditioned for the pilot,” Grisetti said. “It just never worked out.”

At first he thought this latest role was for just one or two episodes, but it turns out it was much more than that. “They said ‘Actually we think this may be the rest of the season,’ which is eight more episodes,” Grisetti said.

WDBJ7 has followed Grisetti’s career over the years from when he was a teenager and found out he was selected to perform with an opera company in Italy back in 1998.

We interviewed him again when he came back to Virginia to talk to theater students at Franklin County High School and when he landed a role on the TV sitcom Knights of Prosperity. We also let viewers know when he got starring roles in the Broadway shows Something Rotten and It Should’ve Been You.

After working in New York City in theater and traveling the country with a Broadway show, Grisetti and his wife have settled in Southern California where he heads up the musical theatre department at California State University at Fullerton. The job allows him to take on acting opportunities including his work on the Prime Video series.

What was it like for him to join a cast that has been working together for years? “When you come into a set that has been running for years you really are stepping into someone else’s family. You are the stranger danger that shows up,” Grisetti said. “It can be really welcoming or daunting but in this case everyone was so welcoming.”

Grisetti could not tell us details about the new season. “Season four ends with her in a blizzard climbing through the snow and the wind looking up and seeing this giant billboard for the Gordan Ford show on some street in Manhattan,” Grisetti said. “That’s the last image you see in Season Four. The whole thing is setting up that something is going to happen with the Gordon Ford show. What that something is, that’s what Season five explores. "

Grisetti’s character of Ralph Emerson appears beginning in Episode Two of this final season of the show.

“It’s an absolute blast getting to be on the inside of that absolutely fabulous series,” Grisetti said.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel can be seen on Prime Video. Season Five launches April 14.

