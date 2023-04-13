Birthdays
STEM Day engages elementary and middle school students in fun ways

Virginia Western STEM faculty team up with community partners
STEM Day at Virginia Western
STEM Day at Virginia Western
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To encourage students to pursue STEM courses and careers, Virginia Western faculty in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is teaming up with community partners to introduce their fields to elementary and middle school students in fun ways.

Here @ Home welcomes Lanette Upshaw, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Virginia Western Community College, to tell us about STEM Day and the fun activities planned.

The event is free and offers four floors of fun activities. Students and their families are welcome, and parking is free. Children will need adults accompanying them during the event.

She also shows us a fun and exciting experiment the kids will enjoy while there!

STEM Day

Virginia Western Community College STEM Building

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

