“Track Laps for Charity” returns to Martinsville Speedway ahead of race weekend

HENRY COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Speedway stands will be filled with fans this weekend but Wednesday night the “Track Laps for Charity” tradition continued, which each year raises money for a Martinsville or Henry County organization. This year’s organization is the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

The event gives fans a chance to get in their cars, start their engines and drive around The Paperclip just like the professionals.

“You don’t get to go on an NFL football field, you don’t get to go on an NBA basketball court, but you get to go down here on the speedway where all the greats have run,” said Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway.

The cars were lined up outside the track half an hour before the “Track Laps for Charity” event kicked off and the excitement was in the air.

“It’s pretty neat to get out there and kind of experience what they get to do, not that we’re going as fast as they go, but to see what the turns are like, it’s a lot different down there than what it looks from sitting up in the stands,” said Sarah Downey, who was there for the second year with her husband Steven and son Tyler.

“This is the first live track I’ve ever gone around to be honest with you and I enjoy it and they are going to enjoy it too,” said David Ninaltowski, who was there with his family.

Getting on the track is a special experience, but so is knowing the $25 entry fee for the event is going to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

“It’s a good cause, that’s what it’s all about, donating to the local charity,” said Kevin Winters, there with his wife Gail.

“Last year it was Tickets for Vets, this year is the SPCA and whatever it’s going to be next year, we’ll be here,” said Ninaltowski.

For 75-years the track has been a special part of the community, which is why Martinsville Speedway leaders enjoy being able to host events like these.

“We give back because we wouldn’t be here without the support of Martinsville and Henry County. So we try to keep things local and and give back all that we can and this is just one one of the means that we do,” said Campbell.

Campbell also spoke about the exciting news that Chase Elliott will return to action on Sunday for the NOCO 400. Elliott underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia the first week of March.

“We got great news today too that Chase Elliott is making his return this weekend. So to have Chase come back Sunday for the NOCO 400, awesome news.”

