WATCH: Discussing Black maternal health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Black Maternal Health Week.

This is a week dedicated to highlighting the needs of Black birthing people and the challenges they face. According to the CDC, Black woman are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.

The CDC reports that 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

We’ll be speaking with Kenda Sutton-El, Executive Director of Birth in Color RVA. Sutton-El is a Maternal and Reproductive Advocate who trains doulas of color in addition to advocacy work on behalf of pregnant and birthing people.

