WATCH: Discussing Black maternal health

FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus on Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a report released Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join us live on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk as we recognize Black Maternal Health Week.

This is a week dedicated to highlighting the needs of Black birthing people and the challenges they face. According to the CDC, Black woman are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.

The CDC reports that 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

We’ll be speaking with Kenda Sutton-El, Executive Director of Birth in Color RVA. Sutton-El is a Maternal and Reproductive Advocate who trains doulas of color in addition to advocacy work on behalf of pregnant and birthing people.

