Weekend run benefits Salem Montessori School

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Montessori School benefits from this weekend’s fundraiser, the Peace, Love, & Hope Run & Walk.

It’s Saturday, April 15, and this year will include a 30th anniversary celebration of the Salem Montessori School.

Teacher Ms. AJ and parent Cristina Agee dropped by 7@four to talk about the event.

10% of all proceeds will go to benefit the Children’s Trust of the Roanoke Valley. On race day, if you wish to make an additional donation to the Children’s Trust, 100% of those donations will go to the Children’s Trust. You may also visit the Children’s Trust website to make a donation.

