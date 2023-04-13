Birthdays
Wildlife Center releases bobcat into wild

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat back into the wild
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat on private land in Roanoke County.

The center received the cat as a small kitten in July 2022, according to the wildlife center, and “after overwintering with us, and becoming a much larger and more formidable adult, we’re very happy to announce that he has been released back into the wild!”

When received by the animal center from Amherst County, the cat was “a tiny, hungry, flea and tick covered kitten.”

Center officials say the cat has eaten “an astonishing amount of food.”

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat, seen here while growing up, back...
