April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month

A look at this rare cancer and another condition affecting the esophagus
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, a more rare cancer making up only a few percent of cancer cases nationwide.

Here @ Home talks with Dr. Christopher Downing, a General Surgeon affiliated with LewisGale Hospital, Pulaski, to tell us more about esophageal cancer.

He tells us what treatment is like and the survival rates.

Dr. Downing also talks about another condition that affects the esophagus - acid reflux.

He explains how at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski they’re now offering a special procedure to treat acid reflux.

