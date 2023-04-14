Birthdays
Danville Police release photo of car used in robbery

Car used in robbery in downtown Danville... 4.14.23
Car used in robbery in downtown Danville... 4.14.23(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying and finding the vehicle and people involved in a robbery Friday afternoon at a downtown business.

Police have not offered specifics about the robbery.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or by calling 911, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, use DPD, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

