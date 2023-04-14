DEQ issues enforcement action for Radford Army Ammunition plant violations

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Army Ammunition plant is under fire for violating state environmental laws.

A Department of Environmental Quality Enforcement Action shows the plant has been issued several violations over the past two years for wastewater discharge.

According to the DEQ order, BAE Systems operates the plant, and the U.S. Army owns it.

The DEQ says both parties are violating the State Water Control Law.

The Wastewater Treatment plant discharges treated wastewater into the New River.

The order states E. Coli and PCB’s found in fish tissue in the New River may be caused by industrial wastewater discharge.

BAE admitted it exceeded discharge limitations from January 2021 through December 2022.

According to Blacksburg’s annual water quality report, the town’s drinking water comes from the New River.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the New River Valley Regional Water Authority and are awaiting a response.

You can find the link to Enforcement Action Order here.

