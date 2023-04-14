Birthdays
Driver charged with DUI after crash that injured motorcyclist

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with DUI for a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Joseph Blankenship, 28, was arrested and charged.

Lynchburg Police and Fire crews were called the night of April 13, 2023, to 460 East in the area of Candlers Mountain Road. They found a Chrysler Sebring sedan and a Harley Davidson motorcycle had collided. The biker was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police, and eastbound lanes of 460 were shut down for an hour and 45 minutes.

Blankenship was the driver of the Sebring.

The crash remains under investigation by the LPD Traffic Safety Unit. Additional charges are pending. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

