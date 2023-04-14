Birthdays
Drug investigation leads to charges of attempted murder against law enforcement

Naijee Turner mugshot
Naijee Turner mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man faces several charges connected to illegal drugs and allegedly trying to kill at least one Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy.

April 12, 2023, investigators with Bedford County, Virginia State Police and the DEA set out to search a vehicle operated by Najiee Turner, according to the sheriff’s office. While trying to access the vehicle at a business on East Main Street inside the town of Bedford, deputies say, Turner put the vehicle in reverse, hitting an occupied Bedford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. He then drove off, almost hitting another deputy, according to investigators.

Deputies chased Turner through the Town of Bedford and into the county, where Turner lost control of the vehicle and crashed, according to deputies, who arrested Turner.

Deputies found about 6,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $120,000.00 in the area of where the pursuit took place, according to the sheriff’s office, and Turner was charged with the following felonies:

-Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Fentanyl).

Another search warrant at Turner’s home led to the discovery of more than $11,000 in cash, according to investigators.

Caption

Sheriff Mike Miller issued the following statement at a Friday news conference:

As your Sheriff, speaking for the entire Sheriff’s Office we continue to see cases of Fentanyl and other drug overdoses affecting families throughout the county and state, just in 2022 Bedford County seen 44 overdoses.

Ladies and Gentlemen, just about every drug we send to the Virginia Lab has Fentanyl mixed into it.

As you can see YOUR Sheriff’s Office has been and will continue to vigorously address the issue in Bedford County. Our deputies are equipped with Narcan and continue to help in cases of overdose. Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes or needing help to fight your addiction please reach out to us.

By working together, we will keep our community or neighbors and loved ones SAFE!

