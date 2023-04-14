Birthdays
Three-year project looks at monuments across Appalachian Virginia

The project will facilitate the creation of six to ten new monuments
Monuments Across Appalachian Virginia (MAAV)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monuments Across Appalachian Virginia (MAAV) is a three-year project, funded by the Mellon Foundation’s Monuments Project and housed at Virginia Tech, led by Virginia Tech faculty members Emily Satterwhite and Katrina Powell.

Here @ Home welcomes Emily Satterwhite, the Director of Appalachian Studies at Virginia Tech, to tell us more about the project that she says will facilitate the creation of six to ten new monuments. The project aims to highlight the many different kinds of stories that exist.

MAAV is looking for community advocates and social justice organizations to partner with, to commemorate regional histories through creative works such as art installations, performances, and websites.

MAAV is inviting communities to consider a much broader notion of what counts as a “monument” beyond conventional statues or historical markers. For example, Polegreen Church is a memorial to a building no longer there; as a monument, it has become a living site for quiet reflection and celebrations such as weddings. The Passage in Chattanooga incorporates water and art and invites bystanders to immerse themselves in the Trail of Tears.

Monuments Across Appalachian Virginia has been awarded $3 million to fund up to ten monuments across the region, and hopes the community will bring forward untold histories and experiences to be recognized.

The first public forum is slated for 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 25, at the Pearisburg Community Center in Giles County. Participants are invited to join them for a BBQ dinner from Bluegrass BBQ.

If you are planning to attend, RSVP to maav@vt.edu.

