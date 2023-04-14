Birthdays
Man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing in Lynchburg

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been charged for a stabbing that took place Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested Spencer Amos, 28, and charged him with malicious wounding, according to police.

Lynchburg Police Department responded to reports of an assault at the 900 block of Floyd Street on Friday around 1:30 p.m. Officers found a man with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where his injuries were classified as serious but non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and learned a fight had taken place between the attacker and the victim. Police say there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer S. Rippy at (434) 485-2784 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

