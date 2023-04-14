Birthdays
Montgomery County hosts public hearing on proposed real estate tax rate

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County, like many entities, is working on its proposed real estate tax rate for the coming years. The Board of Supervisors hosted a public hearing where two residents shared their thoughts.

“The taxes should be 70 cents, and not a cent higher, you’re already paying more because of our property valuations have been increasing already,” said one resident.

“My real estate taxes will go up 6.4%, not 4.3% under this proposed rate,” said another resident,.

The current real estate tax rate is 89 cents per $100 of assessed value. In the past four years, property values have increased an average of 30%. The supervisors want to balance the assessment hikes by dropping the tax to 70 cents per $100 of assessed value but then adding a 3 cent tax bringing it to 73 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The tax increase would impact both real estate and mobile home tax rates, with personal property, machinery and tools and aircraft tax levies remaining the same. The supervisors are expected to vote on how to move forward at their meeting on April 24.

