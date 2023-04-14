Birthdays
One displaced after Salem apartment fire

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after an apartment fire in Salem Thursday night, according to the City of Salem.

Crews say they responded at 7:05 p.m. to 15 Lewis Ave and found heavy smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and light smoke coming from the Glenmary complex.

Everyone inside the apartment at the time of the fire made it out safely. However, one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Approximately seven residents were evacuated from the building and three dogs were safely removed by crews.

The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes, but one apartment sustained moderated fire, smoke, and water damage.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined that the fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking. Damage from the fire is estimated to be $30,000.

