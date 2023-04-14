Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Protect kids in an online world

Advice from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been in operation since 1998. It was one of the first 10 in the country, and there are currently 61 across the US.

Task Force members investigate crimes against children involving technology to include child pornography, online solicitation, sexting and sextortion.

Captain Steve Anders from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the dangers and how they are seeing an increase in financial extortion of victims, especially male victims.

A lot of the offenders pose as teen females, and as soon as they receive an explicit image form the victim, they demand money via online money transfer services. A significant portion of offenders are coming out of Nigeria or the Ivory Coast.

Captain Anders says parents need to closely monitor social media use (best is to not allow them to use it at all); install parental monitoring apps with the features that best fit what devices your child is using.

Do not give your child unfettered access to anything that can communicate with others online. As parents/guardians, we need to have frequent, candid conversations with our children about the dangers and risks.

If they are online, they WILL be exposed to some sort of explicit material, often much younger than you think they will. We frequently have cases involving children in the 6-8 year old range, creating sexually explicit content.

If you suspect your child has been a victim of an online crime, contact your local law enforcement agency, or www.sovaicac.org

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Girl charged with assaulting police officer at school
The SPC has places parts of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon.
Wet weather returns for parts of the weekend

Latest News

Here @ Home: Internet Crimes Against Children
Here @ Home: Internet Crimes Against Children
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
Here @ Home: Esophageal Cancer
Here @ Home: Esophageal Cancer
Car used in robbery in downtown Danville... 4.14.23
Danville Police release photo of car used in robbery