Protect kids in an online world

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been in operation since 1998. It was one of the first 10 in the country, and there are currently 61 across the US.

Task Force members investigate crimes against children involving technology to include child pornography, online solicitation, sexting and sextortion.

Captain Steve Anders from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the dangers and how they are seeing an increase in financial extortion of victims, especially male victims.

A lot of the offenders pose as teen females, and as soon as they receive an explicit image form the victim, they demand money via online money transfer services. A significant portion of offenders are coming out of Nigeria or the Ivory Coast.

Captain Anders says parents need to closely monitor social media use (best is to not allow them to use it at all); install parental monitoring apps with the features that best fit what devices your child is using.

Do not give your child unfettered access to anything that can communicate with others online. As parents/guardians, we need to have frequent, candid conversations with our children about the dangers and risks.

If they are online, they WILL be exposed to some sort of explicit material, often much younger than you think they will. We frequently have cases involving children in the 6-8 year old range, creating sexually explicit content.

If you suspect your child has been a victim of an online crime, contact your local law enforcement agency, or www.sovaicac.org

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.