Rail Yard Dawgs take Game 1 of first-round series at Evansville, 4-2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WDBJ) – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored the first two goals in their playoff opener at Evansville en route to a 4-2 Game 1 win on Thursday night.

Gehrett Sargis found the back of the net twice, scoring with just four seconds left in the 1st period, and again less than four minutes into the 2nd to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead.

CJ Stubbs and Jordan Xavier also tallied goals for Roanoke in the first game of a best-of-three first-round series against the Thunderbolts.

Austyn Roudebush made 21 saves on 23 shots in net for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The series now shifts back to the Star City, where the Dawgs will have two chances to win one game, beginning with Game 2 on Saturday night at the Berglund Center at 7:05 pm.

If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 3:05 pm in Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.