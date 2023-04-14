Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Rail Yard Dawgs take Game 1 of first-round series at Evansville, 4-2

Roanoke will have a chance to sweep the best-of-three series with a win in Game 2 on Saturday night.
Roanoke wins Game 1 against Evansville.
Roanoke wins Game 1 against Evansville.(Ashlie Brammer)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WDBJ) – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored the first two goals in their playoff opener at Evansville en route to a 4-2 Game 1 win on Thursday night.

Gehrett Sargis found the back of the net twice, scoring with just four seconds left in the 1st period, and again less than four minutes into the 2nd to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead.

CJ Stubbs and Jordan Xavier also tallied goals for Roanoke in the first game of a best-of-three first-round series against the Thunderbolts.

Austyn Roudebush made 21 saves on 23 shots in net for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The series now shifts back to the Star City, where the Dawgs will have two chances to win one game, beginning with Game 2 on Saturday night at the Berglund Center at 7:05 pm.

If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at 3:05 pm in Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders
Eureka Recreation Center
Plans to build new Eureka Park Recreation Center change
What To Know Ahead Of Race Weekend In Martinsville
What To Know Ahead Of Race Weekend In Martinsville
VDOT will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to help drivers.
Traffic reminders offered ahead of race at Martinsville Speedway