RAMP welcomes latest spring season entrepreneurial cohort

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Partnership--better known as RAMP--invited area residents to get a glimpse into the organization’s newest business cohort.

“For this particular cohort, we were looking for companies that had at least two founders that were more mature in the sense that they were ready to accelerate, that they were ready to grow in a way that would add more jobs to the economy,” Lisa Garcia said, who serves as RAMP’s director.

RAMP works with developing biotech entrepreneurs who are motivated to grow locally with help from Roanoke City and Western Virginia Community College.

They’ll be focusing on a number of issues for the next twelve weeks including creating supply chain solutions, growing the reach of virtual CPR trainings and combating climate change.

The spring season cohort members include MOVA Technologies and Trova Commercial Vehicles from Pulaski, Code One Training Solutions and SchedulerHUB from Roanoke and Cairina from Salem.

