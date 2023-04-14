Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office wants to help you prevent auto theft

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking ahead, you have the opportunity to increase your car safety on Saturday.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are hosting a free HEAT event. Heat stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft Program.

Their goal is to help prevent and deter thieves from stealing your car.

Officials say they will do this by adding a VIN etching to your windows.

“Because if I steal your car in order to sell your car what am I going to have to do? Replace the windows. Replacing windows on a car is expensive and so having the VIN number on the car helps to deter those individuals from coming to steal your car,” explained Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Has. “And so, I believe it’s very beneficial.”

Law enforcement will also be doing a free safety car check.

The event begins is from 11 am until 1 pm in the Target parking lot on Valley View Blvd.

