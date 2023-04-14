Roanoke’s Historic Garden Week tour is coming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 90th Historic Garden Week tour in Virginia is coming to Roanoke April 21.

Bre Vassar and Carole Whittle, chairs of the event, came by 7@four to talk about the tour, in which six interiors and gardens in south Roanoke can be toured with purchase of a ticket.

Click VAGARDENWEEK.ORG for tickets, info, and a list of tours in addition to the Roanoke tour.

