Roanoke’s Historic Garden Week tour is coming
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 90th Historic Garden Week tour in Virginia is coming to Roanoke April 21.
Bre Vassar and Carole Whittle, chairs of the event, came by 7@four to talk about the tour, in which six interiors and gardens in south Roanoke can be toured with purchase of a ticket.
Click VAGARDENWEEK.ORG for tickets, info, and a list of tours in addition to the Roanoke tour.
