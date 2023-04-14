Birthdays
RU hosts IRS Criminal Investigation Citizen Academy

IRS Simulation
IRS Simulation(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Students from Bridgewater College and Radford University took part in an IRS Citizens Academy Friday.

Students learned how to analyze bank accounts and tax returns, seek and file warrants and make arrests.

Around 50 students from both schools took part in the day-long training.

“The coolest part, I guess, would be, like, the techniques of, if you have a warrant, going into the buildings, it’s like getting a hands-on experience, that part, but it’s also been interesting reading the information and trying to put all the pieces together,” Radford University junior Michael Dorman said.

At the end of the training, students made mock arrests.

