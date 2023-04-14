Birthdays
Support new moms with postpartum depression

24/7 warmline and education for providers and community members
Postpartum Support Virginia
Postpartum Support Virginia
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Postpartum Support Virginia is a non-profit organization that supports parents suffering with postpartum depression and other perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

Here @ Home welcomes Dominique Gallo from Postpartum Support Virginia to talk about some of the services it provides new parents.

She says there are support groups (in person and virtually), care coordination, a 24/7 warmline, and education for providers and community members.

Listen in to our conversation and how moms can get the help they need.

In-person support groups are held at 808 5th Street Roanoke, Va 24012

call/text Dominique 540-364-5238

call the warmline: 703-829-7152

