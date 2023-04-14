Birthdays
Teens suspected of stealing computer gear, guns from cars in Bedford County

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Teens are suspected of stealing computer gear and guns from vehicles in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, but no arrests have been made.

The morning of April 12, 2023, deputies were called to the area of Thomas Jefferson Road, Waterlick Road and Turkey Foot Road about reports of thefts from vehicles, as well as a report of a stolen vehicle. At least two electronic devices stolen from vehicles were found in a home not far from Fort Avenue, in the City of Lynchburg, according to the sheriff’s office. Shortly after, an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department found a stolen vehicle from Bedford County in the same area.

A search warrant for the Lynchburg home led investigators to find stolen computer equipment valued at more than $5,000 and two stolen handguns.

Sheriff Mike Miller said, “We are still investigating many leads and at this time, several juvenile petitions have been obtained in reference to this case. As a reminder, please lock your vehicles. Some vehicles gone through were left unlocked during the night and we have witnessed that the suspects bypass locked vehicles. Now, let’s make it clear just because your vehicles are unlocked that never gives anyone the right to come on your property to steal your possessions. But in today’s times we must take the extra precautions to secure our valuables.”

The Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with further information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800 ext. 4070, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter your tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

