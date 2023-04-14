Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Three attackers wanted after sexually assaulting student in Radford

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Three attackers are wanted after they sexually assaulted a female student of Radford University early Thursday morning, according to the Radford University Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. along the 400 block of Tyler Avenue.

An email was sent to students Thursday which stated that a female student was walking along Tyler Avenue when she was approached by three men, who then attempted to remove her clothes and force intercourse. She was able to get away from her attackers and get inside a residence facility. The three men left the area in unknown locations.

Police were able to get the description of the three attackers. The first attacker is described as a tall, white male, with grayish-brown hair. The second attacker was described as a tall, white male. The third attacker was described as a black man with a short and stocky build, clean-shaven with short hair on top and shaved sides, wearing a red Under Armor hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Radford University Police Department at 540-831-5500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Girl charged with assaulting police officer at school
The SPC has places parts of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon.
Wet weather returns for parts of the weekend

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One displaced after Salem apartment fire
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will address the student body at Liberty University for the first...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Liberty University for first time
R.A.M.P Spring Season Cohort
R.A.M.P Spring Season Cohort
Fl. Gov. Ron DeSantis At Liberty University Friday
Fl. Gov. Ron DeSantis At Liberty University Friday