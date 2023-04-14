Three attackers wanted after sexually assaulting student in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Three attackers are wanted after they sexually assaulted a female student of Radford University early Thursday morning, according to the Radford University Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. along the 400 block of Tyler Avenue.

An email was sent to students Thursday which stated that a female student was walking along Tyler Avenue when she was approached by three men, who then attempted to remove her clothes and force intercourse. She was able to get away from her attackers and get inside a residence facility. The three men left the area in unknown locations.

Police were able to get the description of the three attackers. The first attacker is described as a tall, white male, with grayish-brown hair. The second attacker was described as a tall, white male. The third attacker was described as a black man with a short and stocky build, clean-shaven with short hair on top and shaved sides, wearing a red Under Armor hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Radford University Police Department at 540-831-5500.

