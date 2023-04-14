Vinton demolition paused; roads reopened

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Work to demolish buildings in Vinton damaged by a fire last year has been paused to allow the contractor to receive further guidance from engineers for the remaining structures set to be torn down, according to the Town of Vinton.

Both lanes of S. Pollard Street and E. Lee Avenue have been reopened and will remain open until further notice, according to the town, which is working with contractors to ensure the Dogwood Festival and Parade can take place April 28-30.

The town reports it “will provide additional information as the contractor resumes their activities in the near future,” and “would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding through this process.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.