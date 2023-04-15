Firefighter injured in Pulaski house fire

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Fire & EMS crews responded to reports of a house fire on Thursday morning in the Newbern area of the county.

According to firefighters, heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of a house on Abby Lane. The fire spread throughout the attic before being controlled.

There are no reported injuries to the residents. However, a firefighter received injuries that required treatment at the hospital but was released the same day, according to EMS crews.

