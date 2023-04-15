Birthdays
Firefighter injured in Pulaski house fire

Credit: Pulaski Fire EMS(Credit: Pulaski Fire EMS)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Fire & EMS crews responded to reports of a house fire on Thursday morning in the Newbern area of the county.

According to firefighters, heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of a house on Abby Lane. The fire spread throughout the attic before being controlled.

There are no reported injuries to the residents. However, a firefighter received injuries that required treatment at the hospital but was released the same day, according to EMS crews.

