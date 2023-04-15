Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO, BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Jennifer Mayerle
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - Police have quarantined four dogs who they say mauled a man to death in Minnesota.

The attack happened in the man’s backyard as he was watching the animals.

Neighbors say they heard screams for help coming from a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived four pit bulls were attacking a man, identified as 22-year-old Dezmond Trawick, in the backyard.

Officers struck one of the dogs with a less lethal round. The dogs then dispersed and went inside.

By then, however, Trawick had sustained extensive bites on most of his body.

His injuries were too much for him to survive and he died at the hospital.

It was reported the pit bulls did not live at the home and Trawick was watching the dogs.

They’re now in quarantine during a dangerous dog process and investigation and in the custody of an animal holding facility, Pups Under Police Security.

It is unknown if the owner plans to surrender the animals to police or attend a dangerous dog hearing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three attackers sought after sexual assault of student in Radford
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
Driver charged with DUI after crash that injured motorcyclist
William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 15, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 15, 2023
FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen...
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46