Martinsville church reopens after it burned down nearly six years ago

HENRY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A historic church opened its doors once more, after suffering a devastating fire in 2017.

“It really devastated the family and the members of Antioch Christian Church. We were just like lost children without a mother,” said church member Eliza Mae Taylor.

Founded in 1876 Antioch Christian Church has been a sanctuary for everyone but especially for the Black community.

Taylor has been a member for more than 63 years.

“Most everybody here used to come here. We would have homecomings and people would come from Winston Salem and everywhere,” explained Taylor.

Christmas night in 2017 the church caught on fire. No one was injured and fire officials concluded it was accidental. The building was still standing but leaders say it caught fire again the flames destroyed the building.

“We held service at the fire department at the horse pasture. I don’t recall but missing about two Sundays during the 5 years,” added Pastor Junior Willie Wimbush.

With donations from the community, the church was able to rebuild and welcome back its members.

“God blessed us with and how he blessed us to build our church back. It’s the (most) beautiful sanctuary we have ever had,” said church member Linda Wells.

The day was filled with hellos, hugs, and tours.

Taylor describes it as the best day of her life.

“We have just gallons and gallons of love here in this church and I think about a mother loves her children and I’m telling you we love Antioch,” added Taylor.

Leaders invite the community to attend Sunday services at 11 am.

