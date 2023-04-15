Mild and muggy with more storms possible on Sunday
Cooler start to the week
- Mild and muggy with a few showers possible today
- A cold front brings rain and possibly a few storms Sunday afternoon
- Cooler and windy start to the week
SATURDAY
We are seeing plenty of clouds, areas of patchy fog, and some spotty showers this morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with muggy conditions and highs in the 70s. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon.
SUNDAY
We start the day with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and so will our rain and storm chances. Showers and storms look more numerous and we cant rule out a few strong to severe storms.
Expect highs to be in the 70s and low 80s with lows in the 50s. If you’re heading to Martinsville this weekend for the race the best chance of showers and storms is Sunday afternoon and evening.
