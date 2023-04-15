Mild and muggy with more storms possible on Sunday

Mild and muggy with a few showers possible today

A cold front brings rain and possibly a few storms Sunday afternoon

Cooler and windy start to the week

SATURDAY

We are seeing plenty of clouds, areas of patchy fog, and some spotty showers this morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with muggy conditions and highs in the 70s. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon.

Mild and muggy today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

We start the day with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and so will our rain and storm chances. Showers and storms look more numerous and we cant rule out a few strong to severe storms.

Rain and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

Strong storms are possible on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect highs to be in the 70s and low 80s with lows in the 50s. If you’re heading to Martinsville this weekend for the race the best chance of showers and storms is Sunday afternoon and evening.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.