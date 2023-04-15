NASCAR Fans excited for a weekend full of races in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR fans are geared up to watch many of their favorite drivers in Martinsville this weekend.

WDBJ7 spoke to fans who spent hours driving to get to Speedway.

“You get to talk to other people and you may or may not agree on the driver with everybody. I am fine with that,” said Missy Gray a NASCAR fan from Pennsylvania. “It’s just kind of the atmosphere. It’s so like your heart races sometimes because you get to see your driver instead of being on TV you see it in person.”

They camped out at nearby gas stations and businesses to get ready to watch the races.

In addition to getting to cheer on their favorites, many fans enjoy getting to meet each other.

“You get to meet so many people you’ve never met before. You get to cheer your driver and boo the other driver. And that’s how you make a lot of friends,” explained Sheryl Yeo.

Rain has been a hurdle this weekend, but fans are hoping it will hold back Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.