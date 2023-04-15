Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

New River Valley community builds beds for kids in need

The New River Valley community gathered to help build 40 beds for kids in need.
The New River Valley community gathered to help build 40 beds for kids in need.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sleep in Heavenly Peace New River Valley Chapter has worked since 2020 to provide beds for kids who don’t have them.

“It’s a tremendous community of purpose, we’re so blessed here in the New River Valley. In under three years, about two and a half years, we’ve gotten 600 kids off the floor in Montgomery County, Pulaski County and City of Radford, that doesn’t happen without the great students, the faculty and community members, businesses, churches that you see behind us, this happens so we can get kids off the floor,” said Paul Mele, the chapter’s president.

That mission continued Friday afternoon at Christiansburg Middle School where students, staff, parents, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Tech and Radford students and the NRV community gathered to build 40 beds.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity for our kids to have a hands on experience and help the community,” said Joni King, a 7th grade teacher and the athletics director at CMS.

SHP’s NRV Chapter is always looking for sponsors to host builds like these that can help them continue their services. The chapter is also asking for bedding donations and any family in need of a bed can head to their website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Girl charged with assaulting police officer at school
The SPC has places parts of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon.
Shower/storms possible into the evening

Latest News

Health Food Pantry
Health Food Pantry
Henrietta Lacks Marker
Henrietta Lacks Marker
Martinsville Race Weekend
Martinsville Race Weekend
Reginald Banks pulls a carton of eggs from the Client Healthy Choice Food Pantry inside Roanoke...
New food pantry model support healthy foods, dignity of choice