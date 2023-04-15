New River Valley community builds beds for kids in need

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sleep in Heavenly Peace New River Valley Chapter has worked since 2020 to provide beds for kids who don’t have them.

“It’s a tremendous community of purpose, we’re so blessed here in the New River Valley. In under three years, about two and a half years, we’ve gotten 600 kids off the floor in Montgomery County, Pulaski County and City of Radford, that doesn’t happen without the great students, the faculty and community members, businesses, churches that you see behind us, this happens so we can get kids off the floor,” said Paul Mele, the chapter’s president.

That mission continued Friday afternoon at Christiansburg Middle School where students, staff, parents, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Tech and Radford students and the NRV community gathered to build 40 beds.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity for our kids to have a hands on experience and help the community,” said Joni King, a 7th grade teacher and the athletics director at CMS.

SHP’s NRV Chapter is always looking for sponsors to host builds like these that can help them continue their services. The chapter is also asking for bedding donations and any family in need of a bed can head to their website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.