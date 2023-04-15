Nine year old in “extreme danger” missing from Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for a child abduction that occurred Saturday at 10 a.m.

Abducted is Brielle Alexis Maree Silver, a 9 year old biracial female with brown hair in a ponytail, brown eyes, 4 foot 7 inches tall, and weighing 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings, according to police.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Va.

Her father reported that she was picked up by a non-custodial parent.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Silver’s mother, Bethany Renae Dawn Gould, 38. She is described as a white female, brown hair, hazel eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighing 140 lbs.

Gould was last seen driving a silver/grey Mercury Mariner with Alabama license plate of 32BM568 and possible front-end bumper damage on the driver side, according to police.

An emergency protective order and warrants have been obtained charging Gould with misdemeanor abduction.

For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500 or visit //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

Credit: Newport News Police Department (Credit: Newport News Police Departmentv)

