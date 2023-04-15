Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Nine year old in “extreme danger” missing from Newport News

Credit: Newport News Police Department
Credit: Newport News Police Department(Credit: Newport News Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for a child abduction that occurred Saturday at 10 a.m.

Abducted is Brielle Alexis Maree Silver, a 9 year old biracial female with brown hair in a ponytail, brown eyes, 4 foot 7 inches tall, and weighing 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings, according to police.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, Va.

Her father reported that she was picked up by a non-custodial parent.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Silver’s mother, Bethany Renae Dawn Gould, 38. She is described as a white female, brown hair, hazel eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighing 140 lbs.

Gould was last seen driving a silver/grey Mercury Mariner with Alabama license plate of 32BM568 and possible front-end bumper damage on the driver side, according to police.

An emergency protective order and warrants have been obtained charging Gould with misdemeanor abduction.

For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500 or visit //Twitter.com/VSPalerts

Credit: Newport News Police Department
Credit: Newport News Police Department(Credit: Newport News Police Departmentv)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three attackers sought after sexual assault of student in Radford
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
Driver charged with DUI after crash that injured motorcyclist
William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke

Latest News

Nascar Fans
Nascar Fans
Martinsville Church Reopening
Martinsville Church Reopening
VT Day Of Remembrance Run
VT Day Of Remembrance Run
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, April 15
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, April 15