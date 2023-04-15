Birthdays
North Carolina man killed in Redpoint apartment shooting, police looking for suspect

The RCSO released the name of one of the victims.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the two victims in a fatal shooting at the Redpoint apartment complex has been identified by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. (RCSO)

According to a release sent out by the RCSO, at around midnight on April 15 they responded to reports of shots being fired on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County.

Police learned there had been a party at a residence there and two men had been shot, and both of them were pronounced dead at the scene inside the home, the RCSO says.

The victims are identified by the RCSO as follows:

Victim #1 = D’angleo Marquise Gracy, a 22 year-old male of Rocky Mount, NC

Victim #2 = a 17 year-old male juvenile of Harrisonburg

According to the RCSO, both were not students at JMU, and there is reportedly no suspect in custody as of right now. The RCSO says there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community, and it seems to have stemmed from an incident at the party.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will share more information once we have it.

