Thousands gather for 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance at Virginia Tech

Members of the Hokie community say they will continue to stand strong, never forgetting those lost on that tragic day.
Members of the Hokie community say they will continue to stand strong, never forgetting those lost on that tragic day.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech community gathered for the annual 3.2 Mile Run in Remembrance Saturday morning.

Each person came to show that they will never forget.

It has been 16 years since the mass shooting that took 32 lives at Virginia Tech on April 16th, 2007.

Members of the Hokie community say they will continue to stand strong, never forgetting those lost on that tragic day.

”We can’t forget this. This is a tragedy and I hope we learn from it. We get better and stronger by moving forward. I am just here to support,” said Jennifer Damon a first-year run participant.

Remembrance Day events continue Sunday.

At midnight, the university will light the ceremonial candle and it will remain lit for 24 hours.

For more information on the Day of Remembrance, events visit weremember.vt.edu.

