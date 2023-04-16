Birthdays
8 year old shot in Campbell County

(Storyblocks.com)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday regarding an 8 year old boy with a gunshot wound on Lewis Ford Road.

The boy is in stable condition but appeared to have a single small caliber hole in his upper buttock/lower back area, according to police.

Several gunshots were heard from a nearby area while police were on scene. “Two subjects were identified shooting rifles at improper backstops that were facing toward where the juvenile was injured,” according to investigators.

Investigators seized the suspects’ weapons and warrants were obtained for both males. Both have been charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

