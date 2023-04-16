Birthdays
Mornin’ previews Garden Gnome Zine & Art Fair

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Zineville is back for another Garden Gnome Zine & Art Fair.

A zine, pronounced ‘ZEEN’, is a small magazine or self-published work.

During the art fair, you will learn about zines and more.

Stop by from noon to 5:00 p.m. April 22 to visit 40+ vendors, grab snacks, and learn to make your own zines with the Academy in Motion bus.

The event will be held at the Academy Center of the Arts. Vendors will be located inside the Historic Theatre lobby on all floors, as well as in the courtyard.

The event is free and no tickets are required.

