The Omni Homestead prepares to host a job fair ahead of Virginia’s tourism season

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is right around the corner and businesses are getting ready for Virginia’s tourism season.

The Omni Homestead is hosting a job fair at the resort in Hot Springs on Sunday, April 16. Staff will conduct on the spot interviews with job seekers from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The resort is finishing up with its $155 million renovations and needs employees.

Positions are available in a wide range of departments and at nearly every level.

