Rail Yard Dawgs sweep playoff series over Evansville

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Rail Yard Dawgs Release) - The Rail Yard Dawgs beat the Evansville Thunderbolts Saturday night with a 4-0 win at Berglund Center, sweeping their first-round playoff series to advance to the President’s Cup Semifinals.

Austyn Roudebush had a 32-save shutout for Roanoke, while Gehrett Sargis, Matt O’Dea, Billy Vizzo, Alex DiCarlo all scored for the Dawgs, according to the team.

Roanoke will await other remaining matchups before finding out who its semifinals opponent will be.

The team won its first game in the series 4-2.

Single-game playoff tickets are on sale online or at the Berglund Center box office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.