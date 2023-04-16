Birthdays
Randolph College inducted its 11th president with a traditional inauguration ceremony

She is the institution's 11th president
She is the institution's 11th president
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College inducted its 11th president on Saturday afternoon.

Sue Ott Rowlands is the newest president for Randolph College. She previously served as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Northern Kentucky University.

Randolph College’s presidential inauguration is a tradition dating back to the 17th century.

Ott Rowlands began her term in office at Randolph in July 2022.

