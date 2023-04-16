Randolph College inducted its 11th president with a traditional inauguration ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Randolph College inducted its 11th president on Saturday afternoon.

Sue Ott Rowlands is the newest president for Randolph College. She previously served as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Northern Kentucky University.

Randolph College’s presidential inauguration is a tradition dating back to the 17th century.

Ott Rowlands began her term in office at Randolph in July 2022.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.