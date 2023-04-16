Restoration Housing is asking the public’s help to keep community center open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit here at home is asking for your help to keep a community center open.

In 2019 restoration housing restored a 200-year-old home in Northwest.

The home was constructed for war of 1812 veteran Lieutenant Colonel Elijah McClanahan – who also served in Virginia’s general assembly.

Then it served as a recreation center until 2007.

Since restoring the property, it has served as a space for four non-profits to operate their programs.

“For new memories to be made. For people to be able to come back and have this central place within their community is I think just so critical to any vibrant community to have that kind of communal space for neighbors to gather,” said Development Coordinator Maribeth Mills.

Leaders are now asking for stewardship to help upkeep the almost 2-acre land.

100% of gifts made to Restoration Housing will go towards Villa Heights. Donations of $500 or more will be celebrated on a recognition plaque installed in the entrance hall and all donors will receive a ‘Villa Heights Steward’ decal. For more information click here.

