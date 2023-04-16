Strong to severe storms possible later today

A strong cold front brings rain and storms this afternoon and evening

Cooler and windy start to the week

Temperatures warm through the week

SUNDAY

We start the day with mild temperatures and a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase through the morning hours and temperatures will climb into the 70s.

Mild and muggy ahead of the front. (WDBJ Weather)

A line of rain and storms will move in this afternoon and evening from west to east.

Storm timing for later today. (WDBJ Weather)

A few strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and isolated large hail are the man concerns. Stay weather aware.

SPC has a marginal risk of strong storms late this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY’S MARTINSVILLE RACE

NASCAR announced Saturday that they moved up the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race due to the threat of inclement weather. Green flag is now scheduled for 3:01 p.m. Showers are possible for much of the afternoon. Storms look likely by early evening.

NEXT WEEK

Drier, cooler, and windy weather arrives to kickoff the workweek. Warmer conditions arrive later in the week, along with rain chances.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

