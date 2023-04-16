Strong to severe storms possible later today
Cooler & quieter start to the week
- A strong cold front brings rain and storms this afternoon and evening
- Cooler and windy start to the week
- Temperatures warm through the week
SUNDAY
We start the day with mild temperatures and a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase through the morning hours and temperatures will climb into the 70s.
A line of rain and storms will move in this afternoon and evening from west to east.
A few strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and isolated large hail are the man concerns. Stay weather aware.
SUNDAY’S MARTINSVILLE RACE
NASCAR announced Saturday that they moved up the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race due to the threat of inclement weather. Green flag is now scheduled for 3:01 p.m. Showers are possible for much of the afternoon. Storms look likely by early evening.
NEXT WEEK
Drier, cooler, and windy weather arrives to kickoff the workweek. Warmer conditions arrive later in the week, along with rain chances.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!
