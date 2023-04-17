Blooming into a better you? Practice mindfulness

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Studies have shown that focusing on the present - or being more mindful - can have a positive impact on health and well-being.

Here @ Home welcomes Jamie Reygle, Founder and Executive Director of InStill Mindfulness to talk about the practice and the many health benefits it can bring.

The nonprofit has recently moved to Pulaski to further its mission, by opening a center for wellbeing that will offer mindfulness-related services and programming to the Pulaski community.

Throughout May, we will be focusing on self-care with May(k) It Count.

They plan to offer self-care tips throughout the month, and providing a host of mindful self-care programming.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.