Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Blooming into a better you? Practice mindfulness

A look at how the practice can have a positive impact on health and well-being
InStill Mindfullness
InStill Mindfullness(InStill Mindfullness)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Studies have shown that focusing on the present - or being more mindful - can have a positive impact on health and well-being.

Here @ Home welcomes Jamie Reygle, Founder and Executive Director of InStill Mindfulness to talk about the practice and the many health benefits it can bring.

The nonprofit has recently moved to Pulaski to further its mission, by opening a center for wellbeing that will offer mindfulness-related services and programming to the Pulaski community.

Throughout May, we will be focusing on self-care with May(k) It Count.

They plan to offer self-care tips throughout the month, and providing a host of mindful self-care programming.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims
Police say Brielle Silver, 9, was found safe and unharmed in Georgia. The Amber Alert issued...
Amber Alert canceled after Virginia girl, 9, found safe
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled; missing girl found safe
8-year-old shot in Campbell County
We'll see highs back into the 80s by midweek.
Dry with gusty winds for Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

Give Roanoke
Second Annual Community Day of Giving is Wednesday
Terrapin Mountain Earth Festival
Sedalia Center Terrapin Festival is this weekend
Resiliency Week
This May, take a look at resilience and why it’s celebrated
Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death