Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands

The restaurant was started by a group of friends with a family-like bond
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A group of work friends have started a restaurant together themed after a long-running sitcom about a group of women in the twilight of their lives. The Golden Girls Diner sells classic diner fare like hamburgers, hotdogs, and slawdogs as well as foods like spaghetti, lasagna, and subs. The restaurant got its name from the group of friends who run it. They worked together at another restaurant before starting this one.

“Charlene Brown, the one that owns it and manager, she came up with the idea after we all left the restaurant we’ve been at for so many years. And she just came up with the idea to open one and we all followed her. We’re all together again just like family,” says Debbie Smith, one of the “golden girls” who works there.

Kathy Counts, another employee, says their family-like friendship is an important aspect of their job.

“We are a family... We just have a bond together, and we work well together, and it’s very important that you have that when you have a job. It’s not just a job. This is your family, and they’re very important to me,” says Counts.

Counts adds, the diner has already gotten an amazing response from the community, with their hamburgers being a particular favorite item from the menu.

If you would like to check out the Golden Girls Diner, it is located at one-sixty-nine Suffolk Avenue in Richlands, Virginia. They are open Monday through Thursday 11:00 am-9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 11:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 12:00 pm-10:00 pm

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Baldwin mugshot
Man arrested for Grandin shooting death
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning.
Dry and windy today leading to a high fire risk
Jamel Flint
Suspect in Blacksburg hookah lounge killing will face jury trial
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 18, 2023
Lazy Bulldog Rolls Out Bowtie Pasta Dish
Lazy Bulldog Rolls Out Bowtie Pasta Dish
Local senior advocate Shannon Abell stops by WZBJ24
AGING IN PLACE: Navigating Changes to Medicare
Dylan Blake Swecker, wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Pulaski County suspect in custody; manhunt over
The Inflation Reduction Act is working to lower costs for seniors
AGING IN PLACE: Navigating the changes in Medicare